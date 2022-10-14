Henry Robert Witherspoon, the father of comedian and actor Kevin Hart, has died. He was 73.
Witherspoon and his wife, Nancy, raised Hart and his brother Robert in North Philadelphia, at the intersection of Germantown and Erie avenues.
Hart, who lost his mother in 2007 due to ovarian cancer, mourned the death of his father with two Instagram posts on Wednesday Oct. 12.
"Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man, " Hart said in an online tribute.
The comedian didn’t reveal how his father passed away, but in recent years he's struggled with various health issues. Hart's stand-up routines often touched on his tumultuous childhood bond with his father. In 2018, he disclosed to PEOPLE in an interview about how his father's drug use had sent him in and out of jail and how he had stolen $20 from him.
However, during a joint interview with Witherspoon on the Larry King Show, Hart said that he and his father had seemingly repaired their strained relationship and were the best of friends because of his growing maturity.
"Right now I am at the highest level of maturity I've ever been in my life and I have got to say it’s because of this man right here," he said during the interview.
In a later Instagram post, the "Central Intelligence" actor posted a photo of him and his father along with the message "RIP spoon."
Hart also told PEOPLE that he was grateful to be in a position where he could support his father financially.
"I can say, 'Here, dad, here's a home, here's a car, here's some money," he said.
"Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you…We will all make you proud, " he continued in the online tribute.
