Henry Parham, who was an Army World War II veteran, passed away on July 4, 2021. Parham was 99.
Parham, a Wilkinsburg native, served with the 320th Anti-Aircraft Barrage Balloon Battalion, the only all-Black unit to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
He was a 67-year member of the American Legion and remained active at Post 577 in Squirrel Hill. He was also a member of St. Magdalene Parish’s Century Club, Vintage in Penn Hills Senior Center.
Parham was born in Greenville County, Virginia, on Nov. 15, 1921. He was the husband of 47 years of Ethel Perry Parham. He was a great uncle to four generations of nephews and nieces, and brother-in-law to Bertha L. Daglow and Edolia Perry. He was preceded in death by his mother, brother, sister and nephews and niece.
Services were held on July 12 in Pittsburgh.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.