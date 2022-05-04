Henry Norman McCoy, a Navy veteran and head chef, died on Friday, April 15, 2022. He was 101.
He was affectionately called "McCoy" by his wife and "Norman" by other family members. He was born on Dec. 31, 1920, in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, to the late William and Florence McCoy. He was one of 10 children.
McCoy was educated in the Mt. Pleasant Public School System. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Charleston, South Carolina, and began what would become a life-long career in the Navy. During his service, he traveled to France, Greece, Spain, Italy and other countries. He served for 30 years, including World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. In 1970, he received an honorable discharge, retiring with the rank of chief petty officer.
Shortly after enlisting, McCoy was deployed to San Diego at the Naval Air Station, where he met Irene V. Allen, whom he affectionately called "Sweetie." They were married in 1945 and shortly thereafter relocated to Philadelphia. From their union came three daughters.
McCoy had a personal relationship with the Lord that sustained him throughout his life. In his younger years, he attended Olive Branch AME Church in Mt. Pleasant, where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. After transferring to Philadelphia, he joined Tindley Temple United Methodist Church (UMC), where he remained an active member until his passing.
After retiring from the Navy, he was employed as a head chef at ARA Food Services in Downingtown for many years. He subsequently worked part-time in the security department of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. He enjoyed working in the art museum environment, learning about the art on display and interacting with the visitors.
McCoy was a whiz at math. His desire to learn was ongoing, and he understood the importance of obtaining an education and instilled that in his family members. He was an avid reader, which expanded his knowledge of a variety of topics. On any given day, you could find him practicing a new self-taught skill, from repairing cars to refinishing hardwood floors to taking photographs.
He also enjoyed sports and was an enthusiastic baseball fan. From Satchell Paige and "Cool Papa" Bell in the Negro Baseball League to the Philadelphia Phillies, he often listened to baseball games on the radio. He also enjoyed watching football, particularly the Philadelphia Eagles and the annual Army-Navy game.
He was interested in learning about the contributions of African Americans to the world. He was passionate about supporting and uplifting the African-American community and recognized the value of giving back. He contributed financially to organizations such as UNCF and Meharry Medical College that promoted the higher education of African Americans, as well as organizations such as the NAACP, the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and The Philadelphia Tribune that emphasized the achievements of African Americans. He also volunteered at Tindley Temple’s Soup Kitchen Ministry and was politically involved, serving as a committee person in his West Philadelphia neighborhood for several years.
"His unwavering commitment and contribution to the forward movement of the African-American community was undeniable and unforgettable," said his family in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his wife; siblings, David McCoy, Josephine McCoy, Esther McCoy, Wilhelmina Florence Gailliard, Anna Mae Nicks, Edward McCoy and David McCoy; brother-in-law, Edward Nicks; and sisters-in-law, Peggy McCoy, Mae McCoy and Dolores McCoy.
He is survived by his brothers, William McCoy and Fred McCoy; daughters, Antia Thedia Bryant, Hollis McCoy Foushee and Corliss McCoy; grandchildren, Angela McCoy, Harold Dwayne Bryant, Naja Foushee and Kari Foushee-Thomas (Devin); great-grandchildren, Darryl Womack, Devin Cuffie, Markeytah Garrett, Mercedes Garrett, Siedah Garrett-Guess (Lamar), Kuran Davis, and Micah Elliot; great-great grandchildren, Amber Burroughs, Sincear Mathis, Kyzen Davis and Cree Guess; and other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services were held on Thursday, April 28, at Tindley Temple United Methodist Church.
Clarence Johnson Jr. Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
