God, in his infinite wisdom, called Helen “Sheryl” Pailin to spend eternal life with him on the evening of Monday, May 25, 2020. Sheryl was born on August 7, 1955 in Abington, Pennsylvania. Sheryl has always had a love for education. She attended Abington Senior High School and went on to graduate from Millersville University in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. As young leader she, along with her sister Roslyn, chartered the first chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated at Millersville in 1975. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and quickly secured her first teaching position as a middle school Math teacher. Sheryl spent a few years as an insurance adjuster for GAB in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, but she returned to her love of teaching and dedicated over 25 years to Open Door Christian Academy. In 1981, during the Penn Relay weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sheryl met the love of her life Joseph “Joe” Pailin. They were married on October 15, 1983 and together raised and educated four daughters. Sheryl was a very active member of her community. She was a dedicated member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Springhouse, Pennsylvania, Sheryl was a member of the Black Democratic Women of Montgomery County, a civic organization. In her spare time, Sheryl enjoyed reading, listening to Praise music, watching movies and annual summer vacations with her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; daughters, Whitney (Christian Rhodes, Sr.), Lindsey, Jillian and Juliette; siblings, Henry (Annette), Roslyn (Emmett Montgomery), and Heather; grandchildren, Christian, Jr., and Ezra; mother-in-law, Josabell Pailin; brother-in-law, David Pailin (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Daisy Barnes; dear friend, Sabrina Ellis; nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.
Beckett-Brown & Hodges F.H.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.