Helen Miller, a retired library administrator for the city of Philadelphia, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023. She was 82.
She was born on May 13, 1940, in High Point, North Carolina, the fourth oldest of five children. She attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She later converted to Catholicism and joined St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church.
Miller attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, where she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree. She participated in several peaceful demonstrations at Woolworths with her classmates in Greensboro, North Carolina. The historic lunch counter sit-ins led Woolworths to change its segregationist policies.
After serving library users in the city of Philadelphia for 38 years, her entire professional life, Miller retired in 2005. Miller began her service at the Northeast Regional Library in 1966. Throughout her years at the Free Library of Philadelphia, she served all over the city, moving to the Bushrod, Kensington, Lehigh and Rodriguez branches before becoming area administrator in West Philadelphia.
In West Philadelphia, Miller began the first collection to serve the Southeast Asian community and developed a significant collection of African-American materials. She also oversaw the opening of three new branches in the area: Haverford Avenue, Charles L. Durham and Eastwick.
Miller devoted 16 years to West Philadelphia libraries before she was appointed chief of the Extension Division, where she administered the operations of 48 branches and three regional libraries. During this time, she chaired the Preschool Door-to-Learning Task Force, which has created preschool centers in all branch libraries.
In June 1995, Miller became the deputy director of public service, where she handled even larger projects, including the $18 million Model Urban Library Services to Children Grant from the William Penn Foundation, which renovated branch libraries like the ones in which she began her career.
She met Tyrone Miller in 1967, and the couple married in 1970.
She was an engaged citizen, both at work and outside of it. She belonged to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Leadership Inc. Class of 1989, the American Library Association, the Pennsylvania Library Association, the Black Caucus of the American Library Association, and the Philadelphia Reads Advisory Board. She previously belonged to the National Organization of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers SAT Prep Program and the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Jenkins, Ruby Pettet and Virgil Jenkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Tara Miller; husband, Tyrone; sister, Evelyn; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Friday, March 10, at Our Mother of Consolation Church.
Beckett-Brown and Hodges Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
