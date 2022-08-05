Helen Marie Taylor, a retired U.S. postal worker, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 71.
She was born to the late Reginald and Helen Taylor on June 11, 1951, in Capron, Virginia.
Although she was born in Virginia, "Marie," as she chose to be called, was raised in Philadelphia and attended the city's public schools.
She raised two children, Shelton L. Taylor and Dione N. Taylor.
During her later adult years, Taylor attended Community College of Philadelphia with the support of her daughter Dione, who was already attending the same college. She completed a year of studying photography, which she loved and had an eye for.
Taylor was employed in many jobs, which included working for the Parents Association for the School District of Philadelphia. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after more than 20 years of service.
She had a great passion for reading, acquiring a collection of hundreds of books. She preferred hardcovers and first editions.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: James, Bernice, Hubert and George.
She is survived by her children, Shelton (Sydney) and Dione; grandchildren, Remi, Syndara, Monica and Jamar (Deucer); great-grandchildren, Toni and Albert; and other family members and friends.
Services were held July 27 at Meachem and Prioleau Memorial Chapel.
