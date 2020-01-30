Helen E. Blakey, a former typist, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was 79.
She was born on July 25, 1940, in Laurel, Delaware, to the late George and Melinda Oney Morris.
She was affectionately known as “Jimmy” by her parents and siblings. She was the fourth of eight children. She graduated from Laurel High School in Georgetown, Delaware. She came to Philadelphia and resided with her eldest sister, Doris.
While living with her sister, she attended Edward Sullivan Business Academy School where she became a typist.
She married the late Dudley Blakey Sr. on Oct. 9, 1960. The marriage withstood the test of time until Dudley’s passing in 2013. Seven children were born to their union. However, she was a mother to more than her own.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed listening to “Motown Sound” music, doing crossword puzzles, cooking and playing the part of a most gracious host. Her family said no matter what time of day someone would stop by she was always welcoming.
She was preceded in death by her son, Darryl W. Blakey.
She is survived by: her children, Keith (Charlene), Dudley, Brian (Pilar), Linda, Dozia and Ben; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters; Hattie (Lorenzo) Cruger, Katherine (Charles) Wynne, Barbara Ann Morris and Shirley Morris; and other relatives and friends.
Services were held Jan. 18 at Wharton-Wesley United Methodist Church, 5341 Catharine St.
Helen E. Waite Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
