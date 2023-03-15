Helen Catherine McKeither

Helen Catherine McKeither, a retired employee of the School District of Philadelphia, died on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was 93.

She was affectionately known as Mrs. Helen, Mother McKeither, Cat and Aunt Cat and was born on Oct. 13, 1929, in Florence County, South Carolina, to the late Ocie and Ethel Cusaac. She was the oldest of seven children, attended Tans Bay Elementary School, and graduated from Wilson High School.

