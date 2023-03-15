Helen Catherine McKeither, a retired employee of the School District of Philadelphia, died on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was 93.
She was affectionately known as Mrs. Helen, Mother McKeither, Cat and Aunt Cat and was born on Oct. 13, 1929, in Florence County, South Carolina, to the late Ocie and Ethel Cusaac. She was the oldest of seven children, attended Tans Bay Elementary School, and graduated from Wilson High School.
McKeither loved to dance, twist and strut. She took up dressmaking in school and made a lot of her own clothes. At 18, she moved to New York City with her aunt Joe. She worked at the General Diaper Service and then at Barkley Ltd. She often sent money to her family and left packages at home to help her mother.
She remember that some of her neighbors would get up early to see what she was wearing for the day, and called her the "sharp-dressing, high-stepping girl on Union Hall Street." Occasionally, she danced all night with her cousins and friends at the Savoy Ballroom.
"She told us how she was the celebrity at the Chateau Garden Ballroom, taking over the ballroom floor dancing," her family said in a tribute.
In 1952, she moved to Philadelphia with her sister Olivia and brother-in-law Willie Kelly Sr. She married Henry McKeither on Nov. 9, 1952, and from this union came six children: Joyce Renee, Deborah Olinda, Henry Jr., Kevin Devon, Fay Angela and Shawna Patrice. The couple lived in apartments in the North Philadelphia area until 1957, when they moved into a home on Napa Street, where she remained for over 65 years.
McKeither worked for the School District of Philadelphia from 1972 until she retired in 1993.
In 1960, she joined Holy Temple Church and for 63 years served in many capacities, including as president of the Usher Boards, church treasurer, and member of the board of trustees, Senior Choir, Prayer Band and Mission Board. She was installed as the mother of the church in 2017. Pastor Emmitt Brayboy Sr. and First Lady Katie were her spiritual leaders.
She organized Youth Sunday, which took place every third Sunday, and an annual tribute to the late church founder, the Rev. James Parker. She reunited former members of Holy Temple Church with friends and family for a yearly celebration and fellowship she named Unity Day.
"She would call you darling, sweetheart, honey, and or my precious baby," her family said in a tribute. "Just when you thought you were her favorite, you realized everyone was her favorite." Over the past few months, she talked often about her parents, grandmother and life in New York. "To all our surprise, she began dancing again, full of fun and laughter," the family said.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; sister, Olivia; and daughter, Deborah Olinda McKeither.
She is survived by her children, Henry Jr. (Angela), Kevin Devon, Joyce Renee (David), Fay Angela and Shawna Patrice (William); grandchildren, Tawana, Erica, Nicole, Kevin Jr., Terrance, Bryant, Leroy, Delaina, Timothy, Sherri, Kevin, Shawneal, Nicholas, Bill Bill and Jamal; 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gwendolyn Gibbs (Ernest) and Betty McDaniel; brother-in-law, Archie Mckeithen; sisters-in-law, Doretha Santiago and Shirley Mack; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Holy Temple Church, 1702-06 Fairmount Ave.
A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Mount Peace Cemetery.
Wood Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.