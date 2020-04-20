Helen Boles Days, a devoted church member, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood due to complications from COVID-19. She was 97.
“My mother basically raised two kids by herself,” said her son, Michael Days. “She was tough and at times she could be demanding, but it was all because she wanted the best for her kids. She would often say to us, ‘Don’t even think can’t in this house.’ She was a hard worker who loved her kids and her family.”
She was born on Dec. 26, 1923, to the late Viola Boles and Willis Bowels on St. Helena Island in Beaufort County, S.C., part of the Gullah Gechee community. She was raised by her maternal grandparents John and Ellen Boles. She attended the public schools of St. Helena. She came to Philadelphia as a young woman and worked many years preparing salads at the old Benjamin Franklin Hotel.
She attended New Rising Sun Baptist Church in South Philadelphia as a young woman, then joined the Roman Catholic Church because she wanted her children to attend Catholic schools. She worshiped at St. Malachy Catholic Church and later joined St. Rose of Lima parish, where she sang in the choir.
“My mother wanted us to get a really good education and at that time she believed that the best route to a good life was a Catholic education,” Days said. “My sister and I both went to Catholic schools. When it came to education and pushing her kids to be their best, it was always ongoing.
“She made sure that we were going to make something of ourselves and she instilled that in us at a young age. My sister and I both have degrees and that was something she was extremely proud of.
“She also loved to travel,” he said. “She used to be a part of the Sophisticated Ladies Club where they would plan these different bus trips to different places, which was quite an experience. Even though she would be going on all these different trips, she was also great at budgeting. She made what she had work for her. She would make things happen for herself and for her kids.”
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and uncle, John “Sonny” Boles of South Carolina.
She is survived by: son, Michael I. Days; daughter, Vera J. Days; sister, Geneva Smalls; cousin, Joe Freeman; grandsons, Edward, Adrian, Andrew and Umi Days; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Marcel and Myles Days; and many nieces and nephews.
“I asked my eldest son Edward to make some remarks at the gravesite and he talked about her ingenuity, her driveness, and endurance,” Days said. “She had the ability to keep going day after day. All of those traits will be her legacy because all of those traits were instilled in her family. She was such an amazing woman; we’ll definitely miss her.”
A private service was held on April 20 and a memorial service is being planned for the fall.
