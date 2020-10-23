Hattie Ruth Brown, who was a long time federal government worker, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Brown was 93.
Brown was a government worker for more than 30 years. She received a number of commendations and awards for her work. At her retirement, she had served as area office director of the Department of Labor Office of Contract compliance for seven years. Upon her departure, Brown received a certificate of appreciation for her work at the Department of Labor.
Brown, the daughter of the late Mrs. Lottie Brown Givens and Mr. Colonius Brown, was born May 12, 1927 in Greensville County, Virginia. Known to all as "Ruth," she completed her primary and secondary school education in 1945 and graduated from Virginia State in 1949. Having earned her Bachelor's Degree in business education, she pursued additional studies in accounting at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts for two years.
She moved to Philadelphia to be near her sisters. Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church under Reverend Walter E. Stanley. She was an active member on the finance committee and participated in the weekly bible study. Brown was also a member of Circle Outreachers. She remained steadfast in her support of the United Methodist Church and remained a member until her passing.
Education was of great importance to Brown according to the family. She encouraged her nieces and nephews to attain a college education and degree. She supported the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). In her honor, the family asks both family and friends to make a gift to UNCF in lieu of flowers.
Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are: her brother, Haywood C. Brown, Jr., (Juanita); her nieces, Carolyn Claude, Judy Claude, Jean Baker (Miles); her nephews, Reverend Colonius Advent (Denise), Wayne Brown (Vannia); her grandnieces and grandnephew, Tonya Austen-Braxton (Thomas), Selena and Xavier; and a hosts of cousins, family and friends.
There will be a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Avenue.
