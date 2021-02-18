Harriet Braxton Logan passed February 12, 1921. She is survived by loving family & friends. Memorial Service: Monday, February 22, 2021,11:00 a.m., at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 West Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA. Interment: West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
