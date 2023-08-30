Harold Watkins

Harold Watkins, a labor union representative and community organizer, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. He was 71.

He was affectionately known as Peanut by family members and friends and was born in Philadelphia on May 26, 1952, to the late Harold Sr. and Barbara Watkins.

