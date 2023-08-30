Harold Watkins, a labor union representative and community organizer, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. He was 71.
He was affectionately known as Peanut by family members and friends and was born in Philadelphia on May 26, 1952, to the late Harold Sr. and Barbara Watkins.
He received his education in both the Philadelphia parochial and public school systems. Watkins graduated from Germantown High School and then pursued his dreams at Delaware State University on a football scholarship. However, when he discovered that he would soon become a father, he decided to leave his studies and return home.
He held a variety of jobs before beginning a long-term career with Local 57 as a construction worker. His duties quickly grew from being a union representative to becoming an instructor at the Laborers’ District Council Training School, where he ultimately retired.
On Aug. 10, 1991, Watkins married Deirdre Gilliam. They joined St. Raymond Catholic Church in 1992, where he remained a member until his death.
He served as a board member for the Arco Referee Association and made contributions as both a track and field and high school football official. As vice president of the Wadsworth Concerned Neighbors Against Drugs organization, he worked toward creating a drug-free environment for his neighborhood.
Watkins served as the recording secretary for the Retirees Committee and represented his fellow workers as a delegate to the Laborers District Council. His dedication to serving others earned him the prestigious 2000 Humanitarian Award, among other community awards.
Dancing, visiting the casino, fishing, traveling to Maryland, caring for his lawn, bidding on and collecting antiques, and spending time with his great-granddaughter were some of his favorite pastimes.
Watkins built a ramp after noticing that his father-in-law was having trouble walking the stairs to his house, providing a convenient and accessible pathway for his father-in-law to comfortably enter the house.
After retiring in 2006, he continued to referee football and track and field events, fueling his passion for sports.
“Harold’s love for his children knew no bounds, and he cherished them with every fiber of his being,” his family said in a tribute. “His children held a special place in his heart, and he embraced the role of a devoted and caring father.
“Their happiness, well-being and success were of utmost importance to Harold, and he dedicated himself to nurturing and supporting them throughout their lives.”
In 2016, Watkins conquered cancer.
“Harold’s resilience and determination in defeating cancer served as an inspiration to all, demonstrating his unwavering spirit and commitment to living a vibrant and fulfilling life,” his family said in a tribute.
He is survived by his wife, Deirdre Watkins; siblings, Yvonne Watkins and Harold Watkins; children, Kathres Orr (Bernard), Cayande Beaty, Danielle Beaty and Harlowe Watkins; granddaughter, Marletia Pressley; great-granddaughter, Nori Robinson; niece, Trenace Watkins; sister-in-law, Dorinda Thomas; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Raymonds of Penafort Roman Catholic Church, 1350 E. Vernon Road.
Beckett-Brown & Hodges Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
