Harold Hopson, a radio disc jockey known as “The Mighty Burner” who became a prominent figure in the Philadelphia music scene, died on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home in Center City. He was 85.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1937, and was affectionately known by family and friends as “Sonny.”
The family announced his death in an online tribute.
“We, the family of Sonny Hopson with great regret must announce the passing of our father,” the family said in a tribute. “Best known for his energy and rapid-fire delivery, he raised generations of children both in his workplace and home.”
At the age of 17, Hopson joined the Air Force after attending Germantown High School for a short time. He returned to Philadelphia at the age of 21 after being honorably discharged and began working various jobs, including that of a mechanic. He got the chance to meet Mr. Silk, a nearby club owner, and, as a result, began interviewing promoters and club proprietors right from the hottest spots in the Philadelphia nightclub scene.
Hopson, who credited Jerry “The Geator” Blavat as one of his mentors, spent a substantial portion of his radio career at WHAT-AM, beginning in 1965. Later, he worked as the president’s assistant at WDAS. After maintaining high ratings, he ventured off into other avenues, including serving as the co-host of the Ed Hurst and Georgie Woods shows and MC of the Miss Black America Show.
Hopson became a manager and producer for jazz musicians like Charles Earland and the Fantastic Johnny C and became acquainted with jazz singer Billy Eckstine. He owned four neighborhood clubs, including the Astro Disc Club in Philadelphia’s downtown and Sonny Hopson’s Celebrity Lounge in Germantown.
Hopson, along with Perri Johnson of WDAS, discovered MiMi Brown, now a WDAS radio personality, when she was 15.
“He helped and meant a lot to so many of us,” she said in an online tribute. “I extend my condolences and prayers to family, friends, and fans.”
Because of his significant involvement in the civil rights movement, Hopson had the opportunity to interact with and stand next to figures like Malcolm X and Cecil B. Moore.
His autobiography, “The Untold Story,” which he self-published, says he pressed charges against ABC, CBS and other television stations concerning the underrepresentation of Black coverage in the media.
His son, Harold “Dietz” Hopson, who is also a musician, told the Tribune that his father allowed him to sit around prominent music figures growing up, including the Delfonics. He described his father as someone who would never let you give up on your dreams.
“My dad lived by a code. He was always a respectable and honorable guy who never asked for anything in return,” he said. “He had all of these stories and met a lot of these famous people, and I couldn’t believe that this was the guy I was eating pancakes with.”
Hopson was preceded in death by his son Ronald Hopson.
In addition to his son Harold, he is survived by his children, Barry Parker, Ronald John Hopson, Roman Stanley-Walker, Sheila Jones, Lynette Parker, Ashley Benjamin and Sandra Bryant, and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at Salt and Light Church, 5736 Chester Ave.
A visitation will be held at 8 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Escamillio D. Jones Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
