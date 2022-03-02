Harold Stroman, who was a police officer for the city and school district of Philadelphia for over 50 years, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. He was 84.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1937, to the late John and Marie Stroman in Philadelphia, where he lived all of his life, except for his years in the military.
He attended Kelley Elementary School, Gillespie Junior High School and Simon Gratz High School.
Stroman excelled in sports throughout his school years. In elementary school, he anchored the winning shuttle relay team at the annual Penn Relays Track and Field Competition; in junior high, he trained as a boxer with the Police Athletic League; and in high school, he excelled in football, basketball and track. He became captain of all his teams received the school’s “outstanding male athlete” award.
Stroman joined the U.S. Army and was a radar specialist from 1958 to 1961. After he experienced race-related problems, he changed his specialty to the missile master control center in Highlands, N.J., where he earned the rank of sergeant E-5.
After his honorable discharge in 1961, Stroman served as a Philadelphia police officer for over 39 years. He graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy in 1964 and was assigned to the 14th police district. He served at Roosevelt Middle School for several years. He was later honored by the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police for 50 years of membership.
He was hired at Dobbins Vocational Technical High School as a police officer for the Philadelphia Board of Education. He mentored several students and younger staff members. Not knowing what YouTube was, Stroman had another “15 minutes of fame” when he broke up a student brawl that made it to the social media site. He retired from the school after 15 years of service.
Stroman supported his daughter in all her endeavors. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He attended as many of their football games, soccer games, lacrosse games, graduations, parties and events as he could.
Stroman played semi-pro football for the Cougars in Philadelphia. After that, he became one of the winningest head coaches in the Philadelphia Two-Hand Touch Football League for the Hunt Room and the Pacers. He was once named MVP Coach of the Year and was later inducted into the Philadelphia Two-Hand Touch Football League Hall of Fame. He was also an avid Eagles fan. He loved for track and field and attended the Penn Relays for nearly 50 consecutive years.
“He was my favorite cheerleader when I used to run the Penn Relays in high school and college,” said Irvin Heath. “He would be there to cheer us on every year.”
Heath was the quarterback of the Hunt Room and was named league MVP during the championship seasons Stroman coached. They were friends for more than 60 years.
Stroman studied criminal justice and accounting at the Community College of Philadelphia from 1974 to 1976. After watching a family member battle several health issues, he gave up alcohol, became a vegan, recommitted to physical fitness, and later stopped chain-smoking. He and a group of like-minded men often power-walked in Valley Green.
He later became enamored with African history, alternate views on world events, and holistic medicine. He took numerous courses at Temple University from 1984 to 2009 and traveled to Dr. Sebi’s retreat center in Honduras to learn more about herbal medicine and holistic living.
His mother’s side of the family hailed from Buckingham, Virginia, while his father’s side was from Orangeburg, South Carolina. He found his African roots through DNA technology, learning that his ancestors were from the Tikar and Bamileke tribes in Cameroon on his mother’s side and the Yoruba and Bini from Nigeria on his father’s side.
Stroman had a vast library of rare books concerning the African diaspora and African culture. He loved attending Philadelphia’s Odunde African Festival and the International African Arts Festival in Brooklyn, New York, annually and cultivated a village of Afrocentric brothers and sisters in Philadelphia and beyond who called him “Elder Stroman.”
He was passionate about jazz, R&B and the arts, especially the musical group, The Temptations. In 2019, his daughter arranged a trip for the two of them to see “Ain’t Too Proud,” the Broadway musical about The Temptations, and long thereafter he talked about the magic of that day.
Stroman visited many countries and particularly liked the Caribbean. He took his daughter at a young age to the Bahamas. Later in life, he fell in love with the Dominican Republic for its beaches, tropical weather, laid-back lifestyle and food.
He is survived by: his daughter, Roslyn Stroman Allen; former spouse, Marsella Stroman; brothers, Michael Stroman and John C. Stroman; son-in-law, Dr. Aberdeen Allen Jr.; sister-in-law, Sheryl Stroman; grandchildren, Nia Allen and Aberdeen (Tré) Allen III; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, at Batchelor Brothers Funeral Home, 7112 N. Broad St.
Viewing is at 9:30 a.m. Services begin at 10:30 a.m.
Interment is at 2 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown.
