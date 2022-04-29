Former State Rep. Harold James, who served the 186 legislative district for over 20 years, died on Friday, April 29. He was 79.
He was born on Aug 7, 1942, and graduated from West Philadelphia High School. Shortly after graduation, he served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964 and then became a Philadelphia police officer until retiring in 1987.
While working as a police officer, he studied criminal justice at Temple University, earning a certificate in police science, an associate’s degree in criminal justice, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1978. He also attended the Philadelphia School of Law from 1981 to 1982.
He was elected as a Democrat to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1988 and served nine consecutive terms thereafter. He was unsuccessful during his campaign for re-election to the House in 2008, but was re-elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a Special Election on April 24, 2012, to serve the remaining 2011 term. He was unsuccessful in re-election to the House in 2012.
During his tenure, he was the co-chair of the Criminal Justice Task Force and the Philadelphia Urban Coalition, a radio co-host with a show entitled “The Justice Hour,” and was appointed to a select committee to investigate the use of automatic and semi-automatic firearms in 1994.
“My deepest condolences go out to Representative James’ family on the passing of their loved one. I knew him quite well and his service to our community was paramount to who he was as a man,” State Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Phila., House Democratic whip, and predecessor of James, said.
“Representative James served our community and the entire city of Philadelphia as a police officer for 22 years, putting his life on the line to protect others. Prior to that, he served his nation in the U.S. Army. Not satisfied with that service being enough, Representative James was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1988 to serve the residents of the 186th Legislative District. While a member of the House for 20 years, Representative James fought for increased education funding, protection for our seniors, and laid the groundwork for criminal justice reform that we see happening now.
“I’m thankful that I was fortunate enough to know Representative James as well as I did. He was a shining example of selfless service to not only his community, but his city and his nation. I’m praying for his family and hoping their memories of him will comfort them and stay in their heart as they deal with his tragic loss,” Harris said.
