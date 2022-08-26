Harold A. Scriber Sr., an Air Force vet and a former department store manager, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. He was 85.
He was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 20, 1936, to the late John and Lucille Scriber.
He and his siblings grew up in a strong Christian household, holding strong family values and closeness, assuring that they would pass those values on to the next generation. Scriber was raised at St. George St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Philadelphia. After getting married, he worshiped at Asbury United Methodist Church, recommitting his life to Jesus under the tutelage of Pastor Dennis L. Blackwell. His ministry was heading the homeless outreach program, which provided shelter, food, clothing, and spiritual guidance.
Scriber was the middle child of nine and grew up in the Elmwood section of Philadelphia. He matriculated through the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from John Bartram High School, where he lettered in track and basketball.
He married Jacqueline Harris, and they created a home in Camden, New Jersey. From their union came four children: Darron, Roslyn, Harold Jr., and Brad.
In 1954, he joined the Air Force branch of the Armed Forces. He enlisted as a finance specialist, having been stationed in Peru, India and Tokyo, Japan. While in the Air Force, he played basketball for the national team. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
He was the consummate hustler who was always working. He managed John’s Bargain Stores, which purchased locations throughout Camden County, New Jersey. He retired from the Camden County Board of Social Services, where he worked in the Welfare and Housing department. Not being able to sit still after retirement, Scriber worked at the Homestead Youth Association for many years.
His favorite pastime was listening to jazz music. The last song he listened to was Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness."
"He was a lover of people, conversation, music, and was a fantastic storyteller," his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: George, Beatrice, Geraldine, John Jr., Lucille, and Barbara.
He is survived by his siblings, Sarah Tucker and Kenneth Scriber; children, Darron, Roslyn, Harold Jr, and Brad; sister-in-law, Marie; daughters-in-law, Robin, Gina and Jen; son-in-law, Max; grandchildren, Nanina, Marcus, Shane, Harold III, Samantha, Harrison, Darron Jr. and Devon; great grandchildren, Shaniya, Ariana, Elissia, Luca, Jaxon and Zane.
Services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at May Funeral Home.
