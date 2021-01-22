Hank Aaron, arguably one of the greatest baseball players of all time, has died.
The Hall of Famer reportedly passed away early Friday morning.
During his legendary career, he made 25 All-Star teams and won the NL MVP in 1957.
Aaron made his MLB debut when he was only 20 -- launching a 23-year career that would go down in the record books.
He famously broke Babe Ruth's homerun record of 714 in 1973.
Among his many career accolades, a World Series victory in 1957, which was the same year he won National League MVP. He won 3 Gold Gloves, 2 NL batting titles and led the NL in home runs in 4 separate years.
Hank finished his career with an unreal 755 home runs.
