Gregory Brinkley, who was a longtime employee at Hahnemann Hospital, died on August 21, 2021. Brinkley was 62.
During his 20-year tenure, he worked as a pharmacy technician and materials manger, while serving as local representative and executive board member for District 1199C, an affiliate of the National union of Hospital and Health Care Employees. After his retirement, he followed in the footsteps of his late brother Leonard, pursued a career with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and served as a prison guard and union representative at SCI Graterford.
He retired after 10 years. Then, held two part-time positions at Self Help, Inc. and Gaudenzia Philly, where he worked as house manager.
He was also elected Philadelphia Chapter president of Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) from 2009-2012. Simultaneously, he was resident council president at Abbottsford Homes, where he lived for 50 years. Ironically, having given so much of himself to his community, expecting nothing in return, he received the gift of education from the Philadelphia Housing Authority, earing his GED in February 2014, one of his proudest moments of his life.
Brinkley, the son of the late William and Janie Brinkley, was born in Philadelphia, PA December 16, 1958. The youngest of 18 children, he attended Thomas Mifflin Elementary and Roxborough High Schools.
He participated in the community band in Abbottsford Homes, where he resided. One of two drummers, he won the heart of a very special majorette, Georjean Furlow, courting her until they wed in 1978. Married 43 years, they are the parents of four children, Zakiyyah, Sadiyq, Jamal, who preceded him in death, and Aziim.
Brinkley leaves to celebrate his legacy: wife Georjean; children Zakiyyah (Ben), Sadiyq (Moneic) and Azim (Tiaraa), nine grandchildren, Fakiy, Atyah, Imani, Kamaal, Sabrian, Aziyah, Janiyah, Jasmine and Aliyah; two great grandchildren Suhail and Nora, eight sisters and brothers Ethel, Belinda, Margaret, Steven (Lavinia), Vickie (Roy), Michael, Gerald and Edward, mother-in-law Marvina, sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law Roy as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
The Janazah Prayer (Muslim Funeral Services) for Brinkley was held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the Lenwood Jones Funeral Home, 5911 W. Girard Avenue. His final resting place is Friends Southwestern Burial Ground in Upper Darby.
