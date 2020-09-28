Godfrey Miller, who was the last surviving Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen from the World War II Era in Greater Cincinnati, died September 12 in Cincinnati.
There are approximately less than 150 living Tuskegee Airman at this point across the US.
Mr. Godfrey Miller was born August 4, 1926, in Bloomington, Illinois.
As a result of his strong desire to fly an aircraft while living in Bloomington, he joined the Army Air Corps and attended aviation training at Tuskegee Army Airfield. While in the Army Air Corps, he flew single engine airplanes. He graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant in Class 45-H-SE on November 20, 1945.
Mr. Miller spent 24 years in the military, retiring from the Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Part of his service overseas was spent in Japan and the Philippine Islands where he flew a C-54 four-engine airplanes and jets.
After his military career, Mr. Miller and his family moved to Evendale, Ohio, due to taking a position as an instructor in the Airplane Engine Group at General Electric (GE) at the Evendale Plant in Cincinnati. He worked there for 17 years.
He was a life-long member of the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen.
Mr. Godfrey Miller and his wife, Geneva, who survives him, were married in December of 1966 in Tokyo, Japan. They were married 54 years.
Arrangements are pending.
