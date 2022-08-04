Gloria W. Lancaster

Gloria W. Lancaster

Gloria W. Lancaster, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, gained her wings May 16, 2022. She is survived by: her three daughters, Lynne, Penny and Lori; granddaughter, Dara (Mikal); and great grandson, Tariq; a host of nieces and nephews; cherished student, Beverly Perdue; dear friends, Bernadine Armbrister, Florine Barrett, and Juanita Alexander. Services were held at Enon Tabernacle on May 31, 2022.

