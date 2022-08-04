Gloria W. Lancaster, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, gained her wings May 16, 2022. She is survived by: her three daughters, Lynne, Penny and Lori; granddaughter, Dara (Mikal); and great grandson, Tariq; a host of nieces and nephews; cherished student, Beverly Perdue; dear friends, Bernadine Armbrister, Florine Barrett, and Juanita Alexander. Services were held at Enon Tabernacle on May 31, 2022.
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote address at the 113th NAACP Conference in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 18
