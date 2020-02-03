Gloria Slaughter Dixon, a nurse and retired Philadelphia Quartermaster Depot employee, died on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was 84.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1935, to the late James P. Fisher and Annie Woods.
Slaughter was educated in the School District of Philadelphia. She graduated from Edward W. Bok Technical High School, where she took up sewing.
She then attended the Philadelphia School of Nursing and earned her degree to become a licensed practical nurse. She worked at the Graduate Hospital and in many other nursing jobs.
While working at a sewing factory, Slaughter took a test for a government position and landed a job at the Philadelphia Quartermaster Depot making flags for U.S. troops. She worked in this position until she retired.
She married Edward Dixon on Oct. 12, 1990. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Slaughter was a dedicated member of Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church. She has served on the church’s usher board alongside her daughter, Ruth “Huey” Slaughter since 1976.
As Slaughter grew older, she continued serving on the usher board by sitting by the churches entrance, giving out programs to members and visitors. She served on the usher board until her death.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Adaline Marshall, Alice Alston, Williams Dorsey, Mary Johnson Kiett and James “Jabok” Fisher; grandson, Dwight I. Slaughter and great-grandson, Nasir R. Slaughter.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by: her sister, Ruth Contrell; other daughters, Mary E. Allen and Gloria M. Slaughter; grandchildren, Robert J. Allen (Fatimah), Kevin T. Slaughter (Samirah), Ronald E. Slaughter (Sebrina), Shadonna White (Corey) and Wayne Hines; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; best friend, Delores “Ms. Dee-Dee” Truit; godson, Andrew Scott and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Feb. 5 at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 1538 W. Wingohocken St. Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial is in Rolling Green Cemetery.
Slater Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
