Gloria Martin
12/08/1932 - 08/28/2020
Viewing will be Saturday, September 5th from 8AM - 11AM at Savin Funeral Home at 802 North 12th Street 19123. Family only services to be held at Merion Memorial Cemetery where a Commemorative Progression will drive to the Cemetery due to COVID restrictions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.