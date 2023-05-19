Gloria L. Williams, a retired educator, died on Friday, May 12, 2023. She was 95.
She was born in North Philadelphia on Oct. 9, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Hubert F. and Sylvia Fisher Pressly.
She was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System and attended Thomas Fitzsimons Junior High School. She was offered placement at Philadelphia High School for Girls but followed her friends to Germantown High School, where she graduated in 1945.
Between high school and college, she worked as a secretarial assistant at the Philadelphia Quartermaster Depot, where she learned how to type proficiently. While at Howard University, she received the highest score in the 20-year history of a long intelligence test given by a professor to new students. At Howard, she was a member of Delta Sigma Theta’s Alpha Chapter and also met Judge Robert W. Williams Jr. The couple were married in 1947. They moved to West Philadelphia and West Mount Airy in 1958, where they raised their four children.
To help buy their first house, Williams secured a job as a typist at the Veterans Administration after receiving a 97 on the Civil Service exam. As the fastest and most accurate typist in the typing pool, she was promoted by the unit director to be his personal secretary.
In 1963, Williams and her husband were invited to the White House to meet President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, shortly before his assassination. Prominent Black Americans from all around the country had been invited to a reception celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
She returned to college at 36 and enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania. She made the dean’s list during her first year and graduated with honors in 1967.
Her first job after graduation was teaching Spanish at Philadelphia High School for Girls. She had become fluent in Spanish and French at college. To maintain her fluency in Spanish, she had a daily one-hour telephone conversion with a friend.
She returned to teaching after leaving the Philadelphia Board of Education’s desegregation unit and attended Temple University, where she received her master's degree. Throughout her teaching career, she taught at a number of schools, including a second stint at the Philadelphia High School for Girls, Kensington High School, Franklin Learning Center, and University City High School.
She also offered free in-home Spanish tutoring to kids who needed it. One student's mother complained in a letter that although her daughter was a dedicated learner, she was struggling with Spanish and had slouched shoulders. She claimed that after just a few sessions, she had her daughter back. Williams was delighted and started crying.
She volunteered at the Nationalities Services Center in West Philadelphia, teaching English to immigrants.
After retirement, she remained active in photography and desktop publishing. She produced annual invitations for Club Circle-Lets, custom birthday cards, and a detailed photo album.
She was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer at the age of 87. She underwent radiation and chemotherapy and had a complete recovery.
"Gloria lived life on her own terms and maintained her independence until the very end," her family said in a tribute. "She always had time for her family, keeping them together through the generations and leaving a legacy of love and inspiration to the many who loved her."
She was preceded in death by her brother, Hubert F. Pressly Jr.
She is survived by her children, Robert W. Williams III, Ronald K. Williams, Gail P. Williams (Dawn L. McCall) and Barry C. Williams; grandchildren, Vanessa Dreyer (Andrew), Sarah DiTomasso, Robert Williams IV, Julian Williams, Ricardo Williams and Madeleine Williams; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Ivy Hill Cemetery Chapel.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.