Gloria J. Williams died January 5, 2021. She leaves behind: her loving son; Curtis Williams, grandchildren & a host of other loving family and friends. Services are private.
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- KeVen Parker, owner of soul food eateries, dies at 57
- Bernard Smalley Sr. named first Black president of The Board of Directors of City Trusts
- City health department inspectors receiving violent threats from businesses when enforcing COVID-19 protocols
- Did You Know: Facts about Martin Luther King Jr.
- Sen. Brewster should have been seated
- Sister of Black woman killed by US Capitol police angered by response to white rioters
- Pa. prosecutor slams Trump for ‘treasonous violence,’ says he’s left the GOP
- Spike Lee's children named Golden Globe ambassadors
- Pa. announces new plan for vaccine rollout
- Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.