Gloria A. Steele, a devoted mother, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was 86.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Sidney and Mertise Davis. She was the second of three children.
Her childhood nickname was “Billy.” She was baptized at an early age. She moved to Philadelphia with her family and grew up to be a devoted daughter, mother and friend.
“Affectionately called Glo, she was a very nurturing and caring person, living to cherish every moment of her life with her children, family and friends,” her family said in a tribute.
“She was full of life and laughter. In fact, she would go out of her way to help anyone. Her energy would enter a room before she did. Her laughter would fill your soul with a comfort that would drain away your worries.”
She was preceded in death by her son, Clarence.
She is survived by: her siblings, Daniel (Mary Francis) and Maxine (Lowell); children, Patricia (George), Janice, Gloria (aka Carmen) and Rashie; grandchildren, Arie, Amina, Dorian (Chantee), Chasey, Sekayi, Sikwaand Raisa; 11 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 18 at Slater Funeral Home, 1426 Fitzwater St. Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial is in Glenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Broomall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.