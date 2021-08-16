Gilbert Conway Armstrong, Sr., who was a longtime employee at The Franklin Mint in Media, PA, diedon Aug. 7, 2021. Armstrong was 83.
Armstrong was known as The Franklin Mint Ambassador whenever executives or representatives visited. He had many beloved friends there.
Armstrong loved fishing, but was mostly known for his love of music, whether it was the golden oldies or jazz. As a young man, he was part of a music group that included his late brother Les and a few friends. He loved playing the piano as well.
In West Philadelphia, he had a reel-to-reel tape setup in his house and considered himself a DJ. People loved hearing his voice as he announced the title and artist of songs he would play. He would be the DJ at family gatherings where his daughter, Karen, loved picking up the microphone (or a fork or spoon) and singing along. On Sunday mornings, Armstrong would always have the radio stations playing Sunday Morning Jazz, or Smooth Jazz.
Many of his family members, neighbors, and friends always talk his “Gil-isms.” They stated that he would always be heard saying, “Hey Cool! or “Ciao!” The most recent and most notable was when he would say, “This, that, or the other.” It always brought a smile to our hearts when we spoke to him.
Armstrong was born on Aug. 18, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA to Lynwood and Dolores (Chapman) Armstrong. Armstrong was affectionately called Gil, was a graduate of Edison High School in Philadelphia.
He married Cecelia Lyons in 1958 and to his union four children, Gilbert Jr., Karen, Sharen, and Bryan, were born. In 2008, after relocating to Canada, he married Jeanne Koselek and they were married until the time of his passing. In May 2021, Jeanne agreed to letting her husband move back to the United States and placing him in a memory care facility in South Carolina, near Sharen and Bryan. From that time, his health continued to decline.
Armstrong was in the United States Air Force for a short time and was also baptized while in the USAF.
Armstrong was preceded in death by his father, Lynwood Armstrong, his mother, Dolores Chapman Armstrong Roundtree, and his brother Leslie Armstrong. He leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Jeanne Koselek of Barrie, Canada, his four children: Gilbert Armstrong, Jr. (Kermethia) of Largo, MD, Karen Brown (Brian, Sr.) of Springdale, MD, Sharen Brooks, and Bryan Armstrong, Sr. both of Columbia, SC, grandchildren: Quinn Armstrong-Ball (Howard) and Julius Armstrong, Bryan Brown, Jr. and Michael Brown, Sean Purnell, and Bryan Armstrong, II, great-grandchildren: Milana Brown, Kuu ‘Luna Purnell and Kelalani Purnell, three sisters: Janet McFadden (George), Joan Porter, and Joyce Robinson and one brother: Garfield A. Roundtree (Kelly), Jeanne’s children: Jacquie Johnson (Chuck), Kelly Koselek, Susan Crawford (Cal), a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
the family plans a memorial service at a later date. Acknowledgements may be sent to: Sharen Armstrong Brooks, 1403 Elm Abode Terrace, Columbia, SC 29210.
