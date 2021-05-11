Geraldine Ruby Fisher, who worked for many years as a registered nurse, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Fisher was 86.
As a little girl, Fisher dreamed of becoming a nurse after reading the Sue Barton Nurse Book Series. During her senior year at Girls High, she focused her attention on applying to nursing school. Despite being discouraged by her school counselor, Fisher applied to nursing school at Pennsylvania Hospital and Hahnemann Hospital. With the support of her family and church, as well as thanks to her dedication and unwavering perseverance, she was accepted to Pennsylvania Hospital’s nursing program, her first choice, after being denied admittance by Hahnemann Hospital due to a claimed “childhood illness.”
Fisher was one of the first four African American nursing students accepted into the Pennsylvania Hospital Nursing program. She graduated in 1955 with a Baccalaureate degree in Nursing and remained at Pennsylvania Hospital where she quickly became head nurse of the men’s surgical ward. Fisher worked until her children were born and returned to nursing in 1972. She retired in 2000.
Geraldine Ruby Moore was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 28, 1934, the oldest child of Hura Mae Harrington and Jerry Acel Moore. She was raised in South Philadelphia with her twin brothers Acel and Michael.
She attended Barrett Junior High School and graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls (Girls High) in 1952. Along with her immediate family, “Gerry,” as she was affectionately called, spent time with her grandmother Agnes Moore, who also lived in South Philly. She enjoyed summer visits with her grandfather, Jerry A. Moore Sr. and his wife in Brooklyn, New York, or her uncles in Washington, D.C.
From an early age, she accepted Christ and became a member of the First African Baptist Church of Philadelphia. While in her teens at First African Baptist Church, she met William J. Fisher, whom she dated throughout high school and married in July 1956. They were blessed with two daughters, Catherine Elizabeth, and Linda Diane who preceded her mother in death. She was the epitome of a devoted wife and loving mother to her daughters.
Fisher was deeply involved in the raising of their two daughters and participated in many activities. She was a Brownie, Junior and Cadet Girl Scout Troop Leader, member of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and she often volunteered as a parent chaperon for many of the girls’ class trips. She was eager to have her daughters’ friends over for lunch or after school whenever they asked.
Another very important person in Fisher’s life was her best friend/sister Pat Harding. The two were steadfast best friends through their years together at Barrett Junior High and Girls High Schools.
As Godmother to daughter Cathy, Pat was a warming voice of comfort and a listening ear for their shared life experiences. Pat and her husband, Jon, were considered family and their friendship was treasured by both Fisher and her husband. From family celebrations, outings to the Poconos, family fishing trips, as well as vacations to Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Alaska, and many other memorable locations. Pat and Jon were key traveling partners to Gerry and Bill.
Fisher also enjoyed close relationships with her brothers Michael and Acel, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Generously applying her nursing skills and sisterly love, she supported Acel and his family during his many years of illness. Fisher’s best “medicine” was her warmth and kindness, which she also shared with Michael over Sunday dinners they enjoyed together in her later years. Her relationships with her sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews were also a part of her pleasant memories.
Fisher was a strong Christian women whose deep faith was reflected in everything she did. Fisher was a Sunday school teacher as well as General Sunday School Superintendent at First African Baptist Church. Upon joining Grace Baptist Church of Germantown in 1990 she continued her teaching journey as a Sunday school teacher for several years. She was a member of the American Baptist Women of grace, chairing the ministry for many years. She also served as president of the church’s Trustee Aides.
In March 2010, Fisher became an ordained Deacon of Grace Baptist Church of Germantown and continued her work serving her God, her church, and the members of Grace.
Her Christian faith has always shined as a guiding light to her daughters, her family and all who knew her. As head nurse at Haddington Medical Center in West Philadelphia, Fisher used her faith to influence many teenagers and young women, as she ran the Prenatal Care program. The greatest testimony to her faith came during the illness and loss of her daughter Linda at the age of 35. Fisher’s and her husband’s unwavering support throughout her illness continued as they stepped in to assist raising of their grandson, James, who was just 7 years old at the time of her passing.
In 2004, Fisher lost the love of her life and husband of 48 years. She continued to stay strong in her faith and never lost hope that they would one day be reunited in God’s heavenly home.
In the fall of 2019, Fisher’s failing health left her unable to remain in her home. She moved to the Brandywine Senior Living Complex in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, to be near her daughter and remained there throughout her illness.
Fisher is survived by her loving daughter, Catherine F. Williams (Cathy); sons-in-law John S. Williams and James Davis Jr.; brother Michael Moore; sister-in-law Linda Wright Moore; grandsons Steven and Evan Williams, and James Davis III; nieces and nephews Karen, Cordelia, and Tyrone Fisher, Roy, Lawrence and Laura Williams, Saundra Mitchell, Keeya Fisher-Copeland, Acel Jr. and Mariah Moore; and many cousins, grand-nieces and nephews; Pat and Jon Harding; extended family and friends.
The viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at the chapel at Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road, Philadelphia. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. and burial will follow.
Condolences can be forwarded to Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19119. In Geraldine’s memory, contributions may be made to the Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, earmarked for the Linda Fisher Davis Scholarship Fund.
