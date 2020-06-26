Geraldine Hassel Jefferson, a retired School District of Philadelphia employee who spent many years caring for children, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was 91.
Jefferson, a child care worker, had a big impact on her niece Valerie Bell. The two were very close.
"My Aunt Jerri was very adamant about the community keeping it clean," Bell said. "She was very neighborly. She worked at the school district for years. She worked with the children."
Jefferson had strong values, principles and integrity, her niece said. She enjoyed eating at different restaurants, attending musicals and plays, and simply sitting and chatting with people.
"She liked going and eating out at nice places," Bell said. "The last play she saw was 'Motown' [the Broadway musical]. She went to New York to see it. In 2005, I took her to see [jazz vocalist] Gloria Lynne. That was right here in Philly."
Jefferson was born to Elijah and Merion Hassel on Oct. 7, 1928, in Philadelphia. She received her education in the School District of Philadelphia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jefferson, and two sisters, Lorraine Hassel and June I. Bell. She leaves a host of family members, friends and neighbors.
"She was a great mother figure for me," Bell said. "She taught me how to love. She taught me how to hug people and care about myself. She gave me a lot of values. She was a great lady. She's been my godmother since I was born. She will be missed."
Services for Jefferson were held at the Emanuel Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. on June 13.
