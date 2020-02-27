Gerald Wright, a former community service director for the Urban Affairs Coalition, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. He was 64.
He was known as “Jerry” by his family and friends.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1955, to Helena Wright and the late Richard Wright. He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Temple University.
Wright served as community service director at the Urban Affairs Coalition for 25 years, working with the community intern program, HIV early intervention project and minority AIDS project. He later served as the executive director of North Philadelphia Human Service Development.
Wright was a board member of the Father’s Day Rally Committee Inc. and a member of Toastmaster International.
He was an advocate for schoolchildren and their parents’ involvement in the education system, speaking on their behalf, writing articles and speaking on television shows.
Wright was baptized at Mount Carmel Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Albert F. Campbell. He was active in the Mount Carmel community, where he was ordained as a deacon and worked on the Thanksgiving giveaway baskets. He was a member of Men of Mount Carmel, the HIV ministry and the Male Chorus.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Wright; sister-in-law, Judge Karla Wright; and sister, Joan Wright-Andoh.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: his wife, Stephanie Washington-Wright; daughters, Nzingha and Nyla; mother-in-law, Carol Washington; sisters, Carolyn Wright and Jean Young; brothers, Charles Hemphill Sr., Steven Wright (Karen) and George Thompson; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 2 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 5732 Race St. Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Committee of College Assistance in Gerald Wright‘s name.
Garriest-Crawley Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
