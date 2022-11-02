Georgene Wright Lane, a retired teacher and counselor, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was 89.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA, on Nov. 5, 1932, to the late George Foster Wright and Lois Oliphant Wright.
While in her early teens, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior.
She was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. In 1956, she graduated from Cheyney State Teachers College and was appointed as a classroom teacher at Edward Gideon School. She began her graduate work at Columbia University in New York. She later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania and received a master’s degree in education.
She married Richard Lane on July 3, 1959. From this union came two children, Jacquelyn Louise Lane Middleton and Richard Lane, Jr.
While on maternity leave with her son Rick, she enrolled in the Villanova University graduate school for guidance and counseling. By 1973, she had earned her second master’s degree in elementary school guidance and counseling. She later taught at Spring Garden Elementary School and was then assigned to Prince Hall School as a guidance counselor. She was honored as counselor of the year while at Prince Hall Elementary School. She completed additional graduate work at Antioch University to become a high school guidance counselor. In the fall of that year, she took an early retirement from the School District of Philadelphia. She then worked at De La Salle Vocational School for Teen Boys in Bensalem, PA. She was a proud member of her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. She was initiated into the Delta Tau Chapter at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. She was also a member of a parent and children’s group called Twigs Inc.
Family was important, as she hosted many family reunions and dinners at her home.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Audrey Arnold and Arthur Thomas; her husband, Richard Lane, Sr.; son, Richard Lane, Jr.; and niece, Joyce Norment.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Louise Lane Middleton; sister, Edwina (Thomas); daughter-in-law, Jillian Lane; grandchildren, Joshua, Kaleb, Jaydah, and Avery; nieces, Ann Marie Smith (Giovanni) and Dana-Marie Thomas; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd.
A Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Omega Service will be held at 9 a.m. A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m.
