George Nock, a terrific football player at Ben Franklin High School and later starred for Morgan State University and played in the AFL and NFL, died on Sunday in Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Nock was 74.
Nock was born March 4, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland and was an All-Public League football star at Ben Franklin in 1963. He attended Morgan State from 1964 to 1969 where he received a B.S. in Psychology. Nock was a brilliant running back while at Morgan State earning All-American honorable mention, All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), All-State and All American-Black Colleges honors. He was named captain of the team for two years.
As a freshman, in the 1965 Orange Blossom Classic, Nock returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown in a victory over Florida A&M for the mythical Black college national championship. As a senior, Nock ran for 87 yards to help beat Grambling, 9-7, in the first game played at Yankee Stadium between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Twice, he earned All-CIAA recognition and averaged six yards a carry.
Nock, a 16th round draft pick of the New York Jets in the 1969, played three years there and one with The Washington Football Team. In Nock’s best year (1970) he rushed for 402 yards, caught 18 passes and scored six touchdowns. In a 20-10 upset of the Minnesota Vikings, he ran for 117 yards, the only player to gain at least 100 yards that season against the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense.
In 2017, Morgan State University unveiled its campus memorial to the institution’s athletic greats. The memorial, Legends Plaza, was designed and created by the artistic vision of Nock – a self-taught and celebrated artist. Legends Plaza, a nearly 2,000-square-foot enclosure on Morgan Commons between the front entrance of Hughes Stadium and the University Student Center, features six-foot bronzes statues of legendary head coaches Edward P. “Eddie” Hurt and Earl C. “Papa Bear” Banks.
In a statement from Morgan State, Nock said he took on the Legends Plaza project as a way to add to his own artistic legacy as well as inspire current Morgan State students to excellence and give a gift to “everyone that has gone to Morgan [and] everyone who has known about Morgan or has heard about Coach Banks, Coach Hurt or the legacy of the Morgan Bears. All of these things are what was on my mind to have these people enshrined in bronze.”
Nock is survived by his wife Mary Nock and children Dorient Brown, Jazmine Cryor and Imani Pendleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.