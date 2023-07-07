George Morris Husbands

George Morris Husbands, an research chemist and co-creator of a breakthrough depression medication, died of cancer on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He was 85.

He was affectionately known as Morris and enjoyed a distinguished career as a research chemist, spending over 30 years at Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories (now Pfizer).

