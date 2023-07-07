George Morris Husbands, an research chemist and co-creator of a breakthrough depression medication, died of cancer on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He was 85.
He was affectionately known as Morris and enjoyed a distinguished career as a research chemist, spending over 30 years at Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories (now Pfizer).
"Morris was one of the kindest people on this earth," Marie Garafano said in a tribute.
Born on June 28, 1937, in Barbados, Husbands earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from London University in England and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.
He became the first Black man with a degree to be employed at Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories and developed venlafaxine, the first serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI). Now sold worldwide under brand names including Effexor, the medicine represented a significant advancement in the treatment of depression.
Husbands and two associates received a 2001 Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award from the New Jersey Research and Development Council for "innovation in the discovery and development" of the drug.
For their work on venlafaxine, Husbands and a number of colleagues were also recognized as 2014 Heroes of Chemistry by the American Chemical Society. He received a Caribbean American Heritage Award for scientific excellence from the Institute of Caribbean Studies in 1996.
He conducted research at Hammersmith Hospital in London for six months before establishing a science program and teaching chemistry at Christ Church Foundation School in Barbados.
He moved to the United States to conduct postdoctoral studies at Iowa State University and Wayne State University in Detroit and retired from Wyeth in 2002.
He met nursing student Judith Lee Doyle in Detroit. They married on Valentine’s Day in 1969, and from this union came two children. The couple moved to Philadelphia, and after Judith won $10,000 on the game show “Pyramid," they used the funds as a down payment on a house in Devon. They moved to Berwyn a few years afterward, and later separated.
In order to pursue cancer treatment, Husbands moved into an apartment in Chicago near his daughter's house. He received oncology care from the University of Chicago and cardiac and primary care from Swedish Hospital.
Husbands was an avid sports fan who followed the Eagles and 76ers.
"He will be remembered for his kindness, his positive attitude, his impressive intellect, his love of jazz music, and all Philadelphia sports teams," his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Husbands.
He is survived by his children, Julian Husbands (Kerri) and Jennifer Husbands (Michael); grandchildren, Jamison Husbands, Kiley Husbands and Maya Bennett; and other family members and friends.
