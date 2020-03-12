George L. Cannon Sr., a licensed contractor and boxer, died on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was 65.
He was born on May 10, 1954, in Philadelphia to the late Sarah A. Cannon and Larry Cannon Sr.
After attending many churches throughout his life, he made Beloved St. John’s Evangelistic Church his home, where he was later baptized.
Cannon was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. Growing up, he always liked to work with his hands. This led to him becoming a licensed contractor and getting employment at Cannon and Son Construction.
Cannon was very active and tried to always keep himself physically fit. One thing he loved to do to stay in shape was boxing. Cannon competed in many tournaments and won lots of medals. He was always ready to put on his gloves and teach others the sport.
Cannon enjoyed listening to gospel and attending church.
His family said he was a smart, funny, sharp dresser and a great dancer who was always ready to greet you with a smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce Cannon; and son, George L. Cannon II.
He is survived by: his sisters, Minnie, Sarah, Clara and Francine; brothers, Larry Cannon Jr. and Johnny; uncle, Charles Childress; daughters, Jovanna Williams and Tieara Cannon; five grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 13 at Beloved St. John Evangelistic Church, 4541 N. Broad St. Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial is in Merion Memorial Park in Bala Cynwyd.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
