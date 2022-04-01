George Harvey Dixon Jr., a fire inspector and former supervisor of District 8, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was 92.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1929 in Princeton, New Jersey, and was the oldest of 10 children born to the late George Ignoaius and Mildred Garrette Dixon. In addition to his grandparents and their siblings, there were aunts, uncles, and hundreds of cousins, all of whom lived near each other in Germantown, where George was raised.
He became one of the first Blacks in his Air Force unit and was a standout in the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Licenses and Inspections. He was a Dixon family historian and it would often be highlighted in several newspaper articles.
Dixon told numerous stories about his early life with the Dixon clan. He recalled Dixon family dinners, tap dancing with his brother, Donald, for pocket change on Germantown Avenue, and playing sports with his cousin, Christopher Barner. Like other Dixons, he attended the Joseph E. Hill School "For Negro Children," Roosevelt Middle School, and graduated from Germantown High School.
At an early age and with family members, Dixon attended Zion Baptist Church in Germantown, where he became a devout Christian.
Soon after marrying Dorothy May Garnett, he enlisted in the newly formed Air Force in 1948 with plans to become a Tuskegee Airman. World War II ended and the airmen were disbanded. Instead, George trained as a communications center specialist and served overseas in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan, where he became fluent in Japanese and German. He used these skills to teach English to members of the community there, and they were a key communications tool when he and his friend Dick Crittenden became the first Black members of the Air Force Military Police (MP) unit in 1950. He received an honorable discharge in 1952, which allowed him to travel the country with his wife.
He was hired by the Philadelphia Streets Department in 1952 as a cement finisher. He transferred to a new agency, Licenses and Inspections, as a housing and fire inspector, and was the youngest inspector to join the agency. He began taking courses at night on the G.I. Bill, and in 1959, he received an associate's degree in architectural design and building construction technology from Temple University. Two years later, he earned a certificate in local and state government from the University of Pennsylvania. He also served as a part-time instructor for the City of Philadelphia and for Spring Garden Technical College of Philadelphia. Dixon was promoted to building inspector and later became the supervisor of District 8 in North Philadelphia and District 7 in Southwest Philadelphia. He then became supervisor of the Neighborhood Development Program. Afterwards, he became a code administrator. He often said that licenses and inspections were "like a family." After retiring in 1986, after working at licenses and inspections for 35 years, he became coordinator of services and operations.
He met fellow license and inspections employee Sylvia Savestine Clark while attending a meeting at the Municipal Services Building. The two later married and spent a great deal of time traveling. Together, they attended St. Paul’s Baptist Church and African Zoar United Methodist Church.
Dixon began his Masonic sojourn on Aug. 20, 1975. He served as Worshipful Master from 1978 to 1979 of Benjamin Lodge No. 138, Most Worshipful Master of Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, and was a member of King Hiram No. 2, Council of 8 of the Knights of Pythagoras, St. John’s Lodge of Perfection, Delaware Valley Chapter No. 86, Rose Croix, Most Wise and Perfect Master, and Martin Luther King No. 86, Consistory.
He is a member of the Pennsylvania Commanders of the Rite as he was elevated to the 33rd degree in May of 2002. Dixon loved children and participated in training them in masonry for school careers and various student educational development programs. He wanted to help youth in his community develop into productive citizens. He was an assistant Scoutmaster of Troop No. 272, where he was a member in his youth.
In his long life, Dixon achieved many accomplishments and accolades. He received numerous citations and awards for his service to his fellow men. However, no service was more important to him than being a deacon at St. Paul's Baptist Church.
"The oldest living male in the large Dixon family, he could spew family history like prose,'' his family said in a tribute. He continued to pray for us all daily during his brief illness. Some of George's last words at 92 years-old were, "With everything that you learn in your lifetime, you can always learn something new." and "When I leave you (friends and family), I leave you with love."
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy May Garnett.
He is survived by: his son, Glenn Dixon; brothers, Thomas Dixon, Joseph Dixon, Ross (Janet) Dixon, and Barron (Cookie) Dixon; sisters-in-law, Jerry Dixon, Edith Stout-Dixon, and Maxine Dixon; brothers-in-law, William Clark,Jr., Jerome Clark, James E. Clark, and Richard Clark; friends, Eddie Perrine and David E. Cannon; caregivers, Cynthia Patterson, Minah Ali, and cousin Arnold Wested; church families, St. Paul’s Baptist Church and African Zoar Methodist Episcopal Church, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fraternal brothers and sisters.
Services and Masonic rites were held on Friday, April 1 at St. Paul’s Baptist Church.
