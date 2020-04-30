George Luther Hankins, a carpenter and musician, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was 79.
“He was a man who had a passion for music, cared for the community, and loved his family,” said daughter Angela Ameenah Hankins. “He believed in not only standing up for yourself, but also your family and community.
“These are all values that he instilled in all of us,” she added. “Everyone had so much respect for him. He was very proud of his children. I can only hope that I can live a life as great, complete and devoted as my dad.”
A devoted family man, Hankins was a pillar in the Hankins, Reddy and Mosley families, and the Francisville community at large. A native of Philadelphia, he was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. He went to work at an early age in order to help his mother, due to the loss of his father in his teens.
He was a carpenter by trade and was employed by Alexander Woodworks. He also worked for social institutions, including the historic Library for the Blind, as a butcher, and at Leroux Liquors where he also served as shop steward. He led a swimming group for seniors at Francisville Recreation Center. He was also employed at a variety of social movement programs like Model Cities, Can Do and Somerset Shelter.
“Because of him, we went to overnight camps and we learned how to swim,” Hankins said. “He was such a hard worker. He worked at the Library for the Blind, so because of that I personally developed a passion for reading books. Last summer, he ran a senior swim at Francisville.
“He was also always there for us,” she added. “One of my sons plays the trumpet, one son plays the flute and sax, and my other son writes poetry and raps. We have cousins who played football and family members who participated in gymnastics. Whether there were performances, games or graduations, he would come to show his support. He came to everything.”
Hankins was a talented musician. He often shared his musical influences and associations, including Max Roach, Lee Morgan, John Coltrane, Mongo Santamaria and a plethora of genuine jazz compositions.
Most recently, he performed as a drummer in intergenerational concerts with family, friends and urban musicians with the purpose of education and imparting the authentic jazz feel. His work in community organizations focused on family values and teaching music via stories, rhythms and jazz.
He also was a member of the original Moroccos (currently the Morrocco’s), an organization that focuses on unity and love by implementing activities to enrich youth and the community as a whole.
“My dad had a set of drums and they used to be in the living room of our house,” Hankins said. “The drum set literally became a part of our living room furniture. He definitely exposed me and my sisters to jazz at an early age. Because of him, we had well-rounded musical experiences.
“Even though he was a musician, my dad wanted to make sure that he kept a job,” she added. “Family was always first; he never chose the music over his family.
“But his talent was always there. He knew how to play any jazz song on any kind of drum and he knew how to add dynamics. He was just an amazing person. We will miss him.”
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in his memory to the George Luther Hankins Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 21486, Philadelphia, PA 19141.
