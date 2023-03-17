George Edward Logan, a former Philadelphia police detective and corporate security executive, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was 88.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1934, in Keystone, West Virginia, the second of 10 children born to the late Cornelius and Olivene Logan.
The Logan family moved to Philadelphia in 1944, when Logan was 10. His first job was selling ice from a pushcart. He convinced the owner that he was strong enough to push the loaded cart through the neighborhood, even though it was twice his weight. When school started, he made a shoeshine box and purchased a few supplies. On weekends, he walked from his home in North Philadelphia to Center City to find busy corners to solicit customers. He received his higher education by attending evening school at the University of Pennsylvania, St. Joseph's University and St. Mary‘s College in northern California.
After high school graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1952 and served for three years. He later joined the Philadelphia Police Department and served for almost 10 years, mostly as a detective in the Homicide and Major Crimes Divisions.
He married Vera Redfern in 1959, and from this union came two children: Bruce and Marcia.
In 1965, he resigned from the police department to pursue a career in private security. His goal was to become director of security for a major corporation. After working for a security consulting company for four years, he was hired by Aamco Industries as an investigator, and two years later he became the director of security.
In 1973, he became assistant director of corporate security at Levi Strauss in San Francisco. He was later recruited by General Mills, headquartered in Minneapolis, to be the director of corporate security, a position he held until his retirement in 2002.
During his career, he and a few colleagues were concerned about the absence of African Americans and people of color in management jobs in the security profession. In 1982, he and five other security professionals founded the International Organization of Black Security Executives to help this cause.
Logan's positions in corporate security required extensive domestic and international travel. In 1979, he had the misfortune of being on a plane that went out of control and fell six miles in approximately one minute. The aircraft was three seconds from impact when the crew finally regained control. CBS News created a documentary about the near-disaster, "The Plane That Fell From the Sky," which won a Peabody Award. Many of the flight crew members and passengers, including Logan, portrayed themselves to recreate the dive. Logan continued to fly unaffected for the next several decades for business and pleasure.
Logan enjoyed playing tennis and attending tournaments. He was an avid track and field fan — he and his family attended three Olympics and several World Track and Field Championships, and he rarely missed the Penn Relays. He enjoyed the performing arts as well, attending plays, musicals and concerts.
In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his daughter, Marcia, to destinations on his bucket list and spending time with family and friends. He was also an avid reader. James Baldwin and James Michener were his favorite authors. Urged by his wife to audition, he appeared on the game show "Name That Tune" and won over $10,000 in cash and prizes.
Logan was preceded in death by his wife and his siblings Cordelia Logan, Lottie Jamison, Lacoma Calhoun, Hazel Thompson, Cornelia Brown, Olivene Parson, Dionnet Logan, and Henry Logan.
He is survived by his life partner, Ann Kusumoto; children, Bruce (LaVerne) Logan and Marcia Logan; grandchildren, Tyler and Deja Logan; brother, William (Lois) Logan; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, March 24, at Second Baptist Church of Germantown, 6459 Germantown Ave. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Bruce R. Hawkins funeral home handled the arrangements.
