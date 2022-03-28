George E. Jackson

George E. Jackson died on Monday, March 14, 2022. He is survived by his son, Gary. Viewing Friday, April 1, 2022, 9AM, Service 10AM at Oxford Presbyterian Church, 8501 Stenton Ave. Burial on April 4, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. www.emmanueljohnson.com

