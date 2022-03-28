George E. Jackson died on Monday, March 14, 2022. He is survived by his son, Gary. Viewing Friday, April 1, 2022, 9AM, Service 10AM at Oxford Presbyterian Church, 8501 Stenton Ave. Burial on April 4, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. www.emmanueljohnson.com
Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, she would replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, becoming the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.
