George Draper Sr.

George “Buster” Clarence Draper Sr.
Sunrise January 18th, 1933 –
Sunset May 6th, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of George “Buster” Clarence Draper announces his passing after a brief illness, at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020, at the age of 87. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at the Christopher G. Kent Funeral Home, 6506 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Entombment will follow at The Fernwood Mausoleum, 6501 E Baltimore Ave, Lansdowne, PA 19050. Those who so desire may observe the funeral proceedings via YouTube live stream by going to Kentfuneralhome.com and clicking on the George Draper Obituary page or from YouTube.com search for “Kent Funeral Home.”
