George Alfred Joynes died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Viewing: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Interment — Accomac County, Virginia.
