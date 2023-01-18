Genevieve Mae Sharpe, a retired defense logistics employee for the Department of Defense, died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was 99.
She was lovingly known as “Mrs. Sharpe” “Aunt Gen" and "Gen” and was born in Philadelphia on April 23, 1923. She was the second oldest child born to the late Corinthia Dutton.
In her later years, she enjoyed a pleasant life with her daughter while shopping, eating out and visiting her grandchildren both near and far. She was also able to travel to Augusta, South Carolina, and Fayetteville, North Carolina, to be with her family.
“All who knew her enjoyed her remarkable beauty, poise and kindness,” her granddaughter Fatima Binta-Calhoun said in an online tribute. “We were blessed beyond measure by her love, care and beauty.”
Sharpe was baptized Catholic as an adult at St. Elizabeth’s Parish and was a member of Holy Cross Parish until relocating to Maryland. She was a devoted believer, often reading her daily word and distributing it among her grandchildren with each new issue.
She matriculated through the Philadelphia public school system and then married William Briggs Eason in 1941. From this union came one child. She later married Irvin Lester Sharpe, and together they raised two daughters.
Sharpe worked in defense logistics for the Department of Defense in the Supply Division and retired after 35 years. For the first five years after retirement she took up her life’s passion for nursing and volunteered as a “pink lady” at Chestnut Hill Hospital. She also volunteered as an activities aide and recreation coordinator at Hairston Hall in Flourtown and then was offered a position because of her dedication and effectiveness at caregiving. She remained open to new friendships as a participant in recreation activities at the senior center in Montgomery County, Maryland. She was often heard saying, “I’m not dead yet.”
Her greatest joy was cooking and caring for others, including the elderly, which she did as a young adult. Her pound cakes were famous and often requested by family and friends for any occasion of celebration.
“She was an exceptional mother and provided the absolute best for each child, in every instance, with gladness and kindness,” her family said in a tribute. “She always had an encouraging word, a scripture for the moment, a big hug, and a prayer for whatever someone was going through.”
She was preceded in death by her children Vaughn T. Eason and Yvonne Cauthorn; siblings, Raymond Dutton and Beaulah Harris; husband, William Briggs Eason; and partner, Elwood P. Muir.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Binta Nadeem; siblings, Vernon Dutton, Eugene Speaks and Evelyn Wyatt; grandchildren, Angela Dykes, Vaughn (Tony) A. Eason, Imani Cauthorn, Hasna Jones, Courtney Allen, Fatima Binta-Calhoun, Yvonne T. Eason and Ambiya Binta; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Jan. 14 at Holy Cross Parish.
West Laurel Hill Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
