Geneva Poe, who was a longtime employee at Drexel University died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Poe was 88.
Poe worked as an administrative assistant in the accounting department at Drexel University for 24 years until her retirement in 1998. In recognition of her dedicated service, Drexel University named an award after her which is presented to a work study student in the accounting department. It's named the Geneva Poe Award.
Poe was very active with her community while she worked fulltime and after she retired. She served as the block captain of Fernwood Street in Southwest Philadelphia.
She volunteered as a teacher's assistant, worked for the Free Library of Philadelphia and worked the polls for a number of elections as a majority inspector for several years.
She was active with her church family. For more than 60 years, she was a dedicated member of Vine Memorial Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and served as usher and missionary.
Poe has earned numerous awards and accomplishments including Mother of the Year. She has received a great deal of recognition from the City of Philadelphia along with an article featured on the front page of The Philadelphia Tribune on her retirement from Drexel University.
In spite of her busy schedule, she enjoyed reading, watching movies and attending the Senior Adult Center "Sunshine Center" where she looked forward to meeting her friends and playing Bingo. She also served on the advisory council at the "Sunshine Center."
She enjoyed most of all spending time with her daughter, Kia Poe and going on trips. All her friends and family loved her and enjoyed the time they spent with her with the many family gatherings and reunions.
Poe was born on April 21, 1933 to Henry and Edna Whaley and is one of seven children. She graduated from Overbrook High School in 1951, where she was a member of the basketball team, Spanish club and spelling team. Following graduation, she worked at Signal Corp as a secretary. In 1957, she met and married her late husband Willard Poe, and from their union were born Kai and Kevin.
She is survived by her daughter, Kia Poe along with many close friends and family. Preceded her in death were her husband (Willard Poe), son (Kevin Poe) four sisters, two brothers, mother (Edna Whaley) and father (Henry Whaley).
A service honoring the legacy of Geneva Poe will take place at Vine Memorial Baptist Church, 5600 West Girard Avenue, on Saturday, Sept. 11. The viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The journey to legacy presentation will be at 11 a.m.
