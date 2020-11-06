Geneva Black, who was a long time neighborhood leader in West Philadelphia, died Tuesday. Black was 88.
Black founded the Haddington Multi-Services for Older Adults near 54th Street and Haverford Avenue. The center provided services for seniors in the community.
"She's the founder of the older adult center," said her son, Robert Black. "She ran it for 40 years. She was a masterful fundraiser. She was very, very connected through the community."
Black was well respected for her efforts in the West Philadelphia community. She raised money to help restore the fire station in her neighborhood. The former home of Engine 65 became a senior center that was eventually named after her. It was named the Geneva A. Black Building in her honor at 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue. She also had a street named after her.
