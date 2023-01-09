Gary Lamont Edmonds, an Independence Blue Cross employee, died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. He was 47.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1975, in Philadelphia to the late Jeff D. Bryson and Gail Edmonds.
“Gary was a happy little boy who loved music and loved to dance,” his family said in a tribute. “When he danced, it delighted his family members and friends.”
While school was important to his mother, ensuring that he received a firm spiritual foundation was equally important. He attended The True Word Church, where he accepted Christ at a young age. He was later baptized there, and as an adult he worshiped at his wife’s family church, Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, where he sang with the gospel chorus.
He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from University City High School in 1993. Continuing his love of performing, he entered talent shows where he performed like Michael Jackson. He received recognition for perfect attendance from kindergarten through his senior year of high school.
Edmonds was accepted into an internship program, which led to employment at First Pennsylvania Bank. He pursued studies in business administration at Peirce College in Philadelphia. Although he did well and enjoyed the coursework, he decided to enter the workforce full time, beginning his career at Independence Blue Cross in 1996. His tenure spanned 22 years in positions including senior claims examiner, accounts team service representative and business analyst. He later worked at AmeriHealth Caritas for about three years.
He also maintained secondary, part-time employment with Mercy Philadelphia Hospital, the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and the Main Line Health System, working at locations including Lankenau, Bryn Mawr, Paoli and Riddle hospitals.
He and Darlene Manning were married on May 30, 2004, at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church.
Edmonds dedicated time to delivering meals to the elderly and disabled. He also served as president and adviser to the president for the Independence Blue Cross Diversity and Inclusion Multicultural Men’s Group for about six years.
He collected sneakers that were rare and difficult to find, and he loved music, sports and dance. He celebrated Michael Jackson’s birthday as though it were a national holiday. Last year, his wife surprised him with a trip to New York to see “MJ the Musical” on Broadway.
He volunteered as an assistant coach for his cousin’s basketball team at Saint Francis DeSales School and for other boys’ basketball leagues in Southwest Philadelphia. He played 3-on-3 basketball with the Independence Blue Cross team at the Salvation Army.
Edmonds is survived by his wife, Darlene; mother, Gail Edmonds; siblings, Tina, Jeff, Angelic, Nicole and Tosha; aunts, Priscilla Ware (Nate) and Cynthia Anderson (Robert); mother-in-law, Claudia Manning; sister-in-law, Carmen Manning; brother-in-law, Curtis Manning; and other family members and friends.
Services are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, at Camphor United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Ave.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
