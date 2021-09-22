Gary David Green, who worked in the field of social services, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Green was 47.
Green was instrumental in bringing a multi-million dollar McArthur Foundation grant to the city. He worked for the City of Philadelphia in multiple capacities and favored the Fatherhood Enrichment Program under the Mayor's Office of Community Services.
He taught fathers how to gain confidence and valuable parenting skills needed to become a great father as he is a father of six children who he loved with his whole heart. They each gave him something different and he cherished the time spent with them.
He prided himself on delivering services and training to pre and post release, non-custodial fathers who are committed to reunifying with their families. As the executive director of the Fatherhood Initiative, it was his responsibility to oversee a comprehensive and holistic program that made fathers self sufficient.
Green was very experienced in workforce development, re-entry programs, recidivism, housing and job placement. Green was extremely proud of his work with the Ex-Offenders Program. This program offered adult literacy, job readiness, case management, child support assistance, criminal record expungement, outreach services and financial literacy. He was currently on an Affordable Housing Program, which would benefit low income families.
Green was very adventurous. However, he was a homebody as well. He loved to cook for his family, play pool, watch movies, especially karate movies, he listened to rap music and his favorite artists were Jay-Z, Judakiss and a group called "The Lox." He loved playing NBA 2K while eating his favorite - sunflower seeds and faithfully watched the Philadelphia Eagles.
Green volunteered on numerous political campaigns. He was thrilled of his Dad's, Curtis Jones Jr.'s run for the fourth Council District race.
Green was born April 20, 1974 to his parents Jazelle Green and his late father Derrick Upshaw. This union created two children including his sister Gina D. Upshaw-McCalop. His mother remarried Curtis Jones Jr. and started a blended family. Curtis became Dad and they became one blended family with his brother Curtis Jr. and his sister Kasie.
Green graduated from Lamberton High School in 1992 and attended Delaware State University and Lincoln University. He enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a squad leader. He hated flying but found his job as a mechanical engineer on his stealth bomber rewarding. He travelled the world having lived in Germany, Hawaii, New Mexico and Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father Derrick Upshaw and his sister Khadijah Wood.
Green was engaged to and and survived by his fiancé Sheree Walker. Green is also survived by his parents Curtis and Jazelle Jones. He was the father of and survived by his six beautiful children: Deneé Green, Kristopher Moore, Gary Green, Jr., Jordan Moore, Janna Wynn and Nasir Walker. Green is survived by his siblings Gina Upshaw-McCalop, Curtis Jones, Jr., Kasie Jones, Jamilah Wood, Tauheed Wood, Danisha Smith, Deron Smith and Jaleel Brown.
Green also leaves to mourn his grandmothers, Carolyn A. Lee and Alma O. Sanford and grandfather Robert Upshaw. Aunts: Yvette Duperon, Karen Lewis, Valerie Hebert, Carolyn Johnson, Elaina Green and Donna Wright. Uncles: Robert Green, Darrell Upshaw, Dwayne Upshaw and Joey Upshaw. Green has a very large family including a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a 10 a.m. viewing at the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, 6361 Lancaster Avenue, on Friday, Sept. 24. The service will be at 11 a.m. The interment will be held at Westminster Cemetery.
