The Philadelphia Fire Department and the family of longtime Philadelphia firefighter Eric Gore have announced plans for funeral services for Gore, who died from COVID-19 last week.
Gore, who served in the fire department for more than 23 years, will be posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
A funeral procession, viewing and funeral service are scheduled for Friday.
The funeral procession will stage at about 8 a.m. at West Sedgley Avenue between 20th and 22nd streets, behind Reyburn Park. Vehicles will depart at 8:15 a.m., travel east on Sedgley Avenue, turn left on Lehigh Avenue and arrive at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 W. Lehigh Ave.
A viewing will follow, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Deliverance Evangelistic Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. The service is private, but audio will be broadcast outside the church.
Interment will immediately follow the service. Gore will be buried at Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road.
Gore was 48 when he came down with COVID-19, and he battled the illness for a month, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel said in a written statement last week. “We are grateful for his many years of dedicated service to the city, and we will do everything we can to support his family.”
Gore, a Philadelphia native, was an officer in the Philadelphia Police Department for three years before he followed in the footsteps of his father and older brother and became a firefighter in 1996.
He spent 12 years at Engine 61 in Olney. While working there in 2002, he was among several members named in a unit citation for rescuing two children and an adult from a burning home.
He had been a member of Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill for the past two years.
Gore was preceded in death by his father, Edward.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Allen-Gore; wife, Zenaida Gore; daughter, Logan Gore; stepson, Bryan Meka; and brothers, Lamont Gore and Steven Gore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.