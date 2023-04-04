Nashville School Shooting

FILE - This photo provided by the family of Michael Hill in March 2023 shows, from left, Tawana Smith-Garner, Brittany Hill, Michael Hill, Shakita Dobbins and Ebony Smith. Family and friends of Michael Hill, the 61-year-old custodian killed during a shooting on Monday, March 27, at a small Christian elementary school in Nashville, gathered on Tuesday, April 4, to mourn their loss. Hundreds turned out for the funeral service at Stephens Valley Church, where pastor Jim Bachmann said the hearts of the congregation were aching for the man they called “Big Mike.” (Family photo via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mike Hill, a 61-year-old custodian who was among the six people killed in last week's attack at a Nashville elementary school, was remembered Tuesday for his loving nature, his culinary skills and his faith.

Hundreds of friends and family members turned out for Hill's funeral at Stephens Valley Church, where pastor Jim Bachmann said the hearts of the congregation were aching for the man they called "Big Mike."

The Associated Press

