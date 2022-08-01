Frederick Ruffin, the first Black officer to attain the executive rank of inspector in the Philadelphia Police Department, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 92.
He was born in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 1929, to the late Andrew Benjamin Ruffin and Alma (Thomas) Ruffin. "Freddie," as he was lovingly referred to by family members, was raised in the West Philadelphia and Elmwood neighborhoods.
Ruffin was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Overbrook High School in 1948.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a senior air operations specialist from 1948 until receiving his honorable discharge in 1952.
Ruffin joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1956, graduating first in his class at the police academy, and was promoted to the position of detective in less than two years. He rose steadily through the ranks and was promoted to sergeant in 1959, lieutenant in 1963, and captain of the West Detective Division in 1966.
In 1968, Ruffin became the Philadelphia Police Department’s first Black officer to attain the senior executive rank of inspector. In 1972, he was named commanding officer of the Northwest Police Division, making him the superior officer of the captains of four districts and 800 officers. He retired in 1980 after holding additional command positions. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.
"Freddie was an outstanding role model for professional success, an avid photographer, a lover of professional football, a devoted grandfather and brother, and personified excellence for his many nieces and nephews," his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole W. Ruffin, and siblings, Andrew "Sonny" Ruffin, Harry Ruffin, Helen (Ruffin) Allen and Alice Ruffin.
He is survived by two grandsons, Ian Pulido-Jones and John M. Reese; a stepdaughter, Carmen Pulido; nephews, David M. Allen, Michael S. Allen, Stephen M. Allen and Harry Ruffin Jr.; nieces, Carolyn V. Harris, Leslie H. Allen, Phyllis M. Donahue, Denise Thornton, Patrice Reavis and Lynette D. Fuller, and other family members and friends.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
