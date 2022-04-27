Freda O. Newlin, a retired clerical supervisor, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was 95.
She was born on April 25, 1926, in Philadelphia and was the only child of the late Anita R. Moore and Walter D. Moore. She was baptized into St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in 1926 and was an active member of the church throughout her childhood.
She was educated in the Philadelphia school system and graduated from Germantown High School in 1944. After graduation, Newlin worked at the Naval Weapons Station and, ultimately, the City of Philadelphia in the Health Department, where she worked in clerical areas. She was soon promoted to clerical supervisor, a position she held until her retirement in 1984.
She married Jon A. Newlin on April 27, 1946. To that union, two children were born. Jon Newlin died in 2002.
Newlin attended the Chapel of Truth during her early adult life until its disbandment in 1984. She and her husband then found their church home at Germantown Seventh-day Adventist Church. After attending a revelation seminar, they were baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1986 by Pastor George Jackson. She was overjoyed that her son had been baptized in the church and that her daughter was baptized on the same day as her.
She shared her talents with the church, participating in vacation Bible school for many years. She also taught typing at Larchwood School and earned a tutoring certificate through the City of Philadelphia.
Newlin worked as a church secretary and used her organizational skills to organize the office area and treasury. Labels in her handwriting are still evident on some of the files. She kept meticulous records for many evangelistic crusades and for organizations of which she was a member. She served as president of the 50 Plus Club and was a charter member of the Federated King’s Daughters Chapter 3 and of Au Naturelle, a group of Christian women who support and encourage one another to live for Jesus without any pretense, in their own natural way.
She studied voice and sang with the New Dra Mu Opera Company, the only Black opera in America in 1975. She sang in church choirs and as a soloist until her health prevented it. She loved walking in Valley Green, where she could spend time with the Lord. She shared her love of reading with her family and had an extensive library in her bedroom.
"She was always a cheerleader for all the young people at church and in her family, sharing in the joy of their accomplishments," her family said in a tribute. "She was always ready with the camera to capture the moment, and saved articles related to their achievements."
In addition to her husband, Newlin was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Dennis.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Walter); daughter-in-law Bernadette; grandchildren, Laura, Toni (Terry), Tommy (Danelle), Jon Eric, Nathaniel, Kimberly, Philisa, Yvonne; 25 great-grandchildren; over 25 great great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, April 29, at Germantown Seventh-day Adventist Church, 200 E. Cliveden Street.
Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 12 p.m.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
