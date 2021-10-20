Fred Penny Jr., who was a longtime employee of the United States Post Office, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Penny was 91.
In addition to working in the post office, he received his professional license in barbering on June 3, 1955. His first real job in 1949 was working at Rex's Hospital in Raleigh, N.C. After that, he worked at Veterans' Hospital. In 1951, he joined the Army and served for three years. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Penny was born on March 21, 1930 in Clayton, N.C. to the late Fred Penny Sr. and Rena (Sanders) Penny. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Eliza Sanders and Rena Penny, predeceased him. As a young child he was raised by his father and stepmother, Betsy Morgan Penny due to the death of his mother.
As a young boy, Penny started working on his dad's farm picking cotton and vegetables. On Sundays he would visit neighbors and family carrying a shoebox/lunchbox. They would give him a slice of cake to place in his box. He was educated in the public school system in Johnston County, N.C. where he graduated from Cooper High School in 1949.
Penny met the love of his life Bernice Cooper and they were married on March 29, 1955. He accepted Christ at an early age. He was a longtime member of St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, in Philadelphia, where he faithfully gave his time and talent and treasure; lending his voice in valuable service as a member of the Gospel Chorus.
His favorite activity was to travel on SEPTA downtown to the Reading Terminal Market to eat or shop. He was also an active member of the Firehouse Active Adult Center where he participated in weekly computer classes.
Penny leaves to mourn his passing" his wife, Bernice Penny; his daughter, Patricia Penny Carter (Earl Carter); and his two sons, Gregory Penny and Fredrick Douglas Penny (Jenifer Powell); three grandchildren, Pamela Lynn Penny, Lauren Ashley Carter and Matthew Douglas Penny; two nieces, Rosa Penny, Glennie McCullers; one great niece Tracey Penny; one sister-in-law, Essie Plowden, and a host of relatives and friends.
Penny's services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The interment too place at Rolling Green Memorial Park.
