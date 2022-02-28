Frank James Jones was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 3, 1960 to Donald and Martha E. Jones. Frank was the 2nd of 5 children. He attended Transfiguration of Our Lord Elementary. He also attended West Catholic for Boys High School and later transferred his studies to West Philadelphia High. Frank worked at Philadelphia’s Melrose Diner and City Tavern restaurant for several years and later at the Moshulu restaurant at 401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard where he developed a sincere interest in training to become a chef. Always cheerful and thoughtful, Frank will always be known for his infectious smile, his love for music, bike riding and good food. Frank holds an outstanding reputation for being a Master chess player. In chess as in life, he remains eternally undefeated! He will be deeply missed and forever cherished by his family and friends as well as a host of devoted aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be provided by Francis Funeral Home, 5201 Whitby Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143 on March 3, 2022. Viewing 9am - 11am; Services start at 11 am.
President Biden nominates federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. A historic choice that fulfills the president’s pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
